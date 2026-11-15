Delhi tops pollution-linked health insurance claims, 90% from working professionals, senior citizens: Report

Pollution-related health insurance claims have recorded a surge of about 4.3 times in the last three years, claimed PTI citing a report. According to data revealed by Policybazaar, ailments like cardiovascular and respiratory-related ones have accounted for 78% of the total claims.
These issues were largely seen in people aged between 31-55 who were working professionals, accounting for 59% of the claims. On the other hand, senior citizens recorded 31% of the claims. Young adults, those between 21 and 30, made 6.7% of the claims. Interestingly, children were also a part of the claims, although at a lower ratio. Those below 20 accounted for 3.7%. Working professionals and senior citizens contributed the highest, accounting for nearly 90% of claims linked to pollution.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported the highest number of pollution-linked claims at 8,093. It was followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad in a reported order. However, these claims were not said to be limited to major urban regions. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities together have accounted for 55% of the claims, Policybazaar added.
The report also hinted at a seasonal concentration in pollution-related health concerns. Between October and March, when air quality typically worsens in several parts of India, especially during winter, insurers witnessed the highest number of claims. These six months reportedly accounted for nearly 56% of the annual pollution-linked claims in FY26.
With a rise in pollution-linked claims, the financial burden of these health issues has also climbed. Reportedly, the total claim payouts increased 4.5 times to ₹241.6 crore, while the average claim amount was ₹62,662.
Cardiovascular conditions had the largest share of claims at 43.5%, while respiratory infections had 35%. Pneumonia accounted for 11.2% of claims and bronchitis for 6%.
Reportedly, consumer behaviour has also appeared to change. It is said that 48% of consumers living in highly polluted cities are opting for higher health insurance coverage.
The report suggests that pollution emerging as a wider health and insurance concern, may not only be affecting people with respiratory conditions but also those vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases across metropolitan and smaller cities.
Amid this ongoing claim trend, insurers are likely to reassess health-risk assessment, product design, pricing and claims management, Policybazaar added.