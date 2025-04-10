Why stressed Delhivery acquired a distressed Ecom Express

None of it matters now. Earlier in the year, Ecom Express put its public offering plans on pause and began downsizing aggressively. And by April, it was sold. The biggest reason for its decline is well known: more than half of Ecom Express’ revenue came from a single client that most in the industry say is Meesho, the tier-II and -III focused e-commerce platform. In February 2024, Meesho launched its own in-house logistics arm called Valmo and reportedly stopped using Ecom Express’ services for most of its shipments. Bereft of its biggest client, Ecom Express quickly spiralled downwards and could not stick the landing on the best way out: a public listing. Acquisition was the next best outcome for its investors—the list includes PE firm Warburg Pincus and impact fund British International Investment.