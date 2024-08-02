Delhivery posts profit in Q1 as express parcel shipments surge

Mumbai: Logistics company Delhivery posted a profit of ₹54.3 crore in the quarter ended June from a loss of ₹89.4 crore a year ago helped by its express parcel delivery service.

The company's revenue rose 12.6% to ₹1,276 crore during the Q1FY25, underscoring the growing demand for faster deliveries.

The express delivery vertical saw its Ebitda profitability improve by nearly 18% in April-June.

Express parcel shipments grew to 183 million in the quarter from 176 million a quarter ago.

Delhivery’s business-to-business (B2B) transportation vertical witnessed a 25% rise in revenue to ₹347 crore, with volumes surging to nearly 3.99 lakh tonne from 3.84 lakh metric tonne in the previous quarter.

Revenue from the supply chain service—Delhivery’s offering to e-commerce players among others—rose 11% year-on-year to ₹259 crore, driven by onboarding of new accounts and a strong season.

“Robust growth in PTL (part truckload ) and SCS (supply chain services) businesses and stable growth in express parcel continues and have enabled improvement in profitability as well”, said Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer.

Delhivery touched a total of 18,783 pincodes in the first quarter of FY25, while the number of express delivery centres touched 3,567 from 3,170 in the year-ago period.

The Gurugram-based firm granted 1.66 lakh ESOPS ahead of the quarterly results, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from services grew to ₹2,076 crore in the March quarter from ₹1,860 crore a year ago, while loss after tax narrowed to ₹69 crore from ₹159 crore a year ago.