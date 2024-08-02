Hello User
Delhivery posts profit in Q1 as express parcel shipments surge

Delhivery posts profit in Q1 as express parcel shipments surge

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Delhivery earnings: The rise in express parcel shipments underscores the growing demand for faster deliveries in the e-commerce and courier shipping space.

Delhivery's express delivery vertical saw its Ebitda profitability improve by nearly 18% in the April-June period.

Mumbai: Logistics company Delhivery posted a profit of 54.3 crore in the quarter ended June from a loss of 89.4 crore a year ago helped by its express parcel delivery service.

The company's revenue rose 12.6% to 1,276 crore during the Q1FY25, underscoring the growing demand for faster deliveries.

The express delivery vertical saw its Ebitda profitability improve by nearly 18% in April-June.

Express parcel shipments grew to 183 million in the quarter from 176 million a quarter ago.

Delhivery’s business-to-business (B2B) transportation vertical witnessed a 25% rise in revenue to 347 crore, with volumes surging to nearly 3.99 lakh tonne from 3.84 lakh metric tonne in the previous quarter.

Revenue from the supply chain service—Delhivery’s offering to e-commerce players among others—rose 11% year-on-year to 259 crore, driven by onboarding of new accounts and a strong season.

“Robust growth in PTL (part truckload ) and SCS (supply chain services) businesses and stable growth in express parcel continues and have enabled improvement in profitability as well", said Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer.

Also read: Delhivery may hit a roadblock before delivering big success

Delhivery touched a total of 18,783 pincodes in the first quarter of FY25, while the number of express delivery centres touched 3,567 from 3,170 in the year-ago period.

The Gurugram-based firm granted 1.66 lakh ESOPS ahead of the quarterly results, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from services grew to 2,076 crore in the March quarter from 1,860 crore a year ago, while loss after tax narrowed to 69 crore from 159 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company closed 2.07% higher at 416.10 on Friday in a weak market.

Also Read: Delhivery's profit party cut short as express slump dents growth

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a Senior Correspondent at Mint. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, Sowmya is deeply interested in covering sectors at the intersection of consumer and technology as well as healthcare and the venture capital ecosystem. Previously, Sowmya worked for the editorial team at YourStory. Her earlier stints include long form journalism at The Morning Context and technology reporting at The Hindu in Chennai.
