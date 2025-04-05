Delhivery to acquire Ecom Express for ₹1,407 crore amid layoffs and pause on IPO plans

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of Delhivery Limited ("the Board" and "the Company", respectively) at its meeting held today, ie, April 5, 2025, inter-alia, has considered and approved the acquisition of shares equivalent to at least 99.4% of the issued and paid up share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of Ecom Express Limited ("Ecom"/"Target Company"), for a purchase consideration not exceeding INR 1,407 Crore," the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday, April 5.