Delhivery to acquire Ecom Express for ₹1,407 crore amid layoffs and pause on IPO plans

Delhivery Limited has received Board approval to acquire nearly 99.4% of Ecom Express Limited's share capital for up to 1,407 crore.

Riya R Alex
Updated5 Apr 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Delhivery to buy 99.4% stake in Ecom Express for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,407 crore.
Delhivery to buy 99.4% stake in Ecom Express for ₹1,407 crore.

Delhivery Limited Board has approved the acquisition of nearly 99.4% shares of Ecom Express Limited for 1,407 Crore.

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of Delhivery Limited ("the Board" and "the Company", respectively) at its meeting held today, ie, April 5, 2025, inter-alia, has considered and approved the acquisition of shares equivalent to at least 99.4% of the issued and paid up share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of Ecom Express Limited ("Ecom"/"Target Company"), for a purchase consideration not exceeding INR 1,407 Crore," the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday, April 5.

In February, Mint reported that Ecom Express had laid off nearly 500 employees and paused its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in an attempt to cut costs.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesDelhivery to acquire Ecom Express for ₹1,407 crore amid layoffs and pause on IPO plans
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Companies

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.