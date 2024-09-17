Dell to focus on AI factory, GenAI services to grow in India | Company Business News

Companies
Dell banks on AI factory, GenAI growth in India
Summary
- The Dell AI Factory integrates Dell’s infrastructure with Nvidia's graphic processing units and AI capabilities to support businesses on their AI journey.
Dell Technologies is sharpening its focus on providing artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) solutions in India, in alignment with global trends and customer needs.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more