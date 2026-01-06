Dell Technologies is broadening its personal computer portfolio to target a wider range of price points after the unit underperformed in 2025, losing market share to competitors.
Dell’s underperforming PC business seeks a comeback
SummaryChief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke says Dell got off course by focusing too much on premium tiers and ignoring other segments of the market.
