Deloitte appoints former Bharti Airtel CEO Manoj Kohli as senior advisor2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Kohli also served as the Country Head of Softbank India, playing a pivotal role in expanding the investment management firm's presence in the Indian digital start-up market.
Deloitte announced on June 29 that it has appointed industry veteran Manoj Kohli as senior advisor. In his role as senior advisor to Deloitte, Kohli will leverage his extensive business and industry knowledge, to help strengthen the company's presence in South Asia, according to Deloitte's statement.
