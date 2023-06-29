Deloitte announced on June 29 that it has appointed industry veteran Manoj Kohli as senior advisor. In his role as senior advisor to Deloitte, Kohli will leverage his extensive business and industry knowledge, to help strengthen the company's presence in South Asia, according to Deloitte's statement.

Kolhi has held leadership positions throughout his 44-year career spanning across 30 countries. He served as the Country Head of Softbank India, playing a pivotal role in expanding the investment management firm's presence in the Indian digital start-up market. Prior to that, Kohli was the chief executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of telecom major Bharati Airtel, driving the company's growth and market dominance in India's telecommunications industry.

He has also coached young entrepreneurs from Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe, while supporting multinational corporations from the US, Japan, Korea, and Europe in entering India and other regions, according to Deloitte.

‘’His exceptional leadership skills, wealth of experience, and strong track record of success make him a valuable advisor to our leadership team. Personally, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a distinguished industry veteran. I believe his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to deliver high-quality services to our clients and pursue our growth ambitions,'' said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia.

Kohli's expertise in technology, telecommunications, renewables, and digital sectors will be instrumental in advising the organisation on strategic initiatives, innovation, evolving business landscape, enhancing client experience, and creating value for stakeholders, Deloitte said in a statement.

‘’The organization's reputation for trust, excellence, commitment to innovation, and focus on delivering value align perfectly with my own professional values. For the next decade, I have embarked on a profound mission to support corporate leaders and young entrepreneurs in building global businesses, admirable brands, and achieving growth through better governance, delivery models, and enhanced customer experiences,'' said Kohli.