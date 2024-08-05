"We have seen through the listings of tech startups such as Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar, Ola and FirstCry, that true value has been created for all stakeholders. The sheer depth of the Esop pool and the number of employees that are now able to realize their holdings are significant. These stories of success and people making money are likely to attract more founders and employees to the startup ecosystem," said V. Jayasankar, managing director and head of equity capital markets for Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.