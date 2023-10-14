Delta Corp gets another GST shortfall notice of 6,384 crore

Delta Corp has received fresh notices of alleged shortfall in the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of ₹6,384 crore, as per a regulatory filing made by the casino chain operator on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes nearly three weeks after Delta Corp had received tax shortfall notices amounting to ₹16,822 crore.

The latest notices were received by Deltatech Gaming Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata on October 13, the company stated.

There were two notices issued – the first pertaining to a tax demand of ₹6.236.8 crore for the period between January 2018 to November 2022, and another notice of ₹147.5 crore for the period between July 2017 to October 2022, it said. Cumulatively, this amounted to ₹6,384.3 crore.

"The notice advises Deltatech Gaming Ltd to pay the alleged tax shortfall along with interest and penalty," the regulatory filing said, adding that the notice further states "that the CEO & Executive Director of Deltatech Gaming Ltd, being in charge of its day to day affairs, is liable for a penalty" under certain sections of the CGST Act, 2017.

Delta Corp, however, claimed in the exchange filing that the amount demanded in the notices are “inter alia based on the gross bet value of all games played during the relevant period."

“Demand of GST on gross bet value, rather than gross rake amount, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the government at an industry level in relation to this issue," it added.

On September 25, Delta Corp received a notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for a tax shortfall of ₹11,140 crore, whereas, three of its subsidiaries were issued notices for an amount totalling to ₹5,682 crore. The alleged shortfall in the payment of tax pertained to the period between July 2017 and March 2022.

