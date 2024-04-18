Deluge-hit Dubai airport slowly returns to normalcy, fares begin to climb
Data from travel portals show that one-way Mumbai-Dubai fares for the next 3-4 days are at around ₹50,000-60,000, against an average fare of ₹15,000-20,000 earlier. Similarly, fares for direct flights on Delhi-Dubai route have also surged to ₹50,000-60,000, against an average ₹20,000-25,000 earlier.
Flight operations at the Dubai airport, the world's second-busiest, are gradually returning to normal, two days after unprecedented torrential rains and thunderstorms deluged the United Arab Emirates' biggest city, snapping off power lines and disrupting air and vehicular traffic.