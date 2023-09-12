Demand for Oil, Coal, Gas to Peak This Decade, IEA Chief Says

Demand for Oil, Coal, Gas to Peak This Decade, IEA Chief Says2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Demand for all three major fossil fuels—oil, coal and natural gas—will peak this decade, marking the “beginning of the end" of fossil fuels and a “historic turning point" in the world’s transition toward renewable energy, the head of the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.