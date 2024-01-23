Companies
Dental startup Dezy undergoes a painful realignment of its own
Samiksha Goel 5 min read 23 Jan 2024, 04:55 PM IST
SummaryThe company, backed by PeakXV and Alpha Wave, laid off nearly 40% of its staff last year as it changed its business strategy to focus to a more capital-intensive model of operating dental clinics
BENGALURU : For dental-tech startup Dezy, a problem of plenty has forced it to lay off nearly 200 employees, shut a key division, and tweak its business model to focus on operating a chain of clinics.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less