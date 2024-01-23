Dental startup Dezy undergoes a painful realignment of its own

BENGALURU : For dental-tech startup Dezy, a problem of plenty has forced it to lay off nearly 200 employees, shut a key division, and tweak its business model to focus on operating a chain of clinics.

The startup, founded in 2018 and originally known as smiles.ai, began with selling transparent teeth aligners, competing with the likes of Toothsi, Snazzy and TeethLogic.

This original business plan worked well, and orders spiked last year from a few dozens every month to thousands. But that’s when the problems began, as Dezy struggled to keep up with the increase in demand, according to multiple people, including laid-off employees, Mint spoke with.

The startup, which is backed by PeakXV (formerly Sequoia Capital India), confirmed it laid off about 180 employees over the past 18 months and that it has changed the focus of its business with an eye on expanding its clinics—an area it had kept away from earlier.

Some employees have escalated the manner of their termination to the company’s investors, saying they hadn’t been paid a severance as per the terms of their contract. Dezy has denied this. At least one employee has filed a legal case against the company, which currently has about 280 employees.

More than it could chew?

Dezy’s initial business idea had involved manufacturing and selling clear teeth aligners, or braces. The company would send its orthodontists for teeth scans of customers, offer a treatment plan, and then ship the aligners to the customers.

Dezy had partnered with clinics for certain parts of the treatment, sending its own orthodontists to conduct the procedure and paying the clinics a commission for using their space and equipment.

Last year, Dezy diluted this model as it struggled to keep up with orders, and began opening its own clinics, said the people familiar with the happenings at the company. All of them declined to be identified.

“The company used to get about 30 orders a month but it peaked in June-July last year (to) about 1,000 orders," said a former employee of Dezy. “There were backend issues and the company wasn’t able to handle it. They had to provide refunds for most of the orders."

Aligners and orthodontics currently contribute about 30% of the revenue, said Dezy co-founder and chief executive Hitesh Kakrani. The company has also shut its division called Lunin Hopkins under which it sold aligners and other dental equipment to clinics.

“The (business-to-business) experiment was largely to see if we can utilise some of the strengths that we had built on our overall (business-to-consumer) business and maybe leverage any of the supply partnerships we have had," said Kakrani.

“But over time, lack of focus and bandwidth… plus, we had really good (product-market fit) numbers coming on our clinics business, so we thought it’s better to keep ourselves focused and double down on what’s working rather than indulge ourselves in any line of revenue that could be exciting for the future," he said.

Dezy currently operates about 20 dental clinics across Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Indore.

“There’s a massive opportunity for us to build a ₹1,000-1,500 crore annual revenue business in 3-3.5 years from now if we are able to strike a good playbook of clinic expansion," Kakrani said.

An industry executive familiar with Dezy’s operations said the company probably tried scaling up prematurely.

“It’s an orthodontic treatment (aligners) where you have to be with the patient for the 7-8 month journey. Someone has to build very strong processes to ensure customers are catered to," said the executive, requesting anonymity. “If you do it in a startup way where you launch things and you do not have processes and then you scale, obviously it will explode."

A tough climb

Dezy’s focus on scaling up its clinics business may not be easy as the clinics have been struggling to generate revenue, said two former employees, including the one quoted earlier.

According to Kakrani, though, Dezy’s clinics are seeing revenue growth of 10-13% month-on-month.

Overall, although Dezy’s revenue from operations increased from ₹3 crore in FY22 to ₹14 crore in FY23, its losses surged from ₹11 crore to ₹36 crore, show documents provided by Tracxn.

Dezy has raised $25 million in funding so far, and was last valued at around $45 million in 2022, according to Tracxn. The company is backed by 26 investors, including Alpha Wave Incubation, Chiratae Ventures, and MBX Capital.

Kakrani said Dezy has “a couple of years of runway and is not looking to raise immediately".

Dezy’s rivals have secured a lot more capital. Clove Dental, which runs a chain of dental clinics, has raised about $133 million so far, and Toothsi, which sells transparent aligners, about $98 million.

India’s dental-care market isn’t huge. It was valued at $653 million in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.40% till 2030, according to market research platform Insights10.

Forced exits

Eight former employees Mint spoke with said Dezy forced them to resign without paying severance, bonuses, or incentives. Two of them said that as per the employee contract, the company was liable to pay them two-three months of severance, depending on the role, but Dezy had asked them to resign immediately and hadn’t paid severance.

“They initially told me to resign and (that) they would pay 15 days of severance. When I asked for 2 months notice or severance, they terminated (my role)," said one employee.

“I mailed the company for a one-week leave request and they stopped responding to my calls. I resigned a few days after and I still haven’t heard anything from them. They haven’t paid my full and final settlement or communicated anything with me," said another employee.

Yet another former employee said they were asked to take a huge pay cut or resign immediately without a severance payout.

Kakrani confirmed that the company had laid off 180 employees over the previous 18 months, but disputed not paying severance.

“Only in seven-eight cases (out of 180, less than 5%) has the company withheld the severance amount or terminated people out of turn. That was in cases where the employee was terminated due to gross misconduct on cultural or ethical grounds," Kakrani said. “The company has detailed documentation of all of these cases, and will continue to pursue them in the rightful manner."