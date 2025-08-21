Dentons Link Legal moves court against Bar Council's ‘impermissible’ label

Dentons Link Legal has taken legal action against the Bar Council of India (BCI), challenging its recent public statement and show-cause notice that denounced the firm’s alliance with global legal giant Dentons.

The petition, filed before the Delhi High Court, marks a significant escalation in tensions between Indian legal regulators and firms pursuing international affiliations.

“The impugned show cause notice and statement are without jurisdiction, a violation of natural justice, and a violation of the petitioners’ fundamental rights,” Dentons Link Legal argued on Thursday.

The BCI had alleged that the Dentons-Link Legal alliance was “unauthorized and impermissible” under its 2023 rules governing foreign law firms. It further stated that such partnerships require prior approval under the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India.

In response, Dentons Link Legal has sought to quash the amended rules, calling them arbitrary, unconstitutional, and discriminatory. The firm maintains that its structure complies with the Advocates Act and does not require registration as a foreign or hybrid law firm.

The BCI’s show-cause notice demanded detailed documentation on the firm’s structure, governance, and operations, warning that non-compliance could lead to penalties under the Advocates Act, including proceedings for professional misconduct.

BCI’s jurisdiction under the Advocates Act, 1961, is comprehensive, which includes overseeing professional conduct and disciplinary enforcement, and governance of foreign legal entities, among other things. Institutionally, it operates as a corporate body with independent authority.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed the BCI not to take any final decision on the show-cause notice until the next hearing. The bench also asked the BCI and the Union ministry of law and justice to explain how the press release naming Dentons Link Legal was issued.

“We further provide that pursuant to the show cause notice, the petitioner may submit a reply and proceedings may go on, but no final decision be taken till the next date of hearing,” the court stated.

Dentons Link Legal also argued that the BCI’s demand for client-related documents violates the advocate-client privilege under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhniyam, 2023, and professional confidentiality norms. The firm warned that such disclosures could compromise trade secrets and its competitive position.

The petition further contends that BCI’s actions are premature and selective, especially since the amended rules are still under review by a committee and subject to public consultation initiated in June 2025.

In its 5 August statement, the BCI expressed concern over foreign law firms operating in India through structures like Swiss Vereins, strategic alliances, and joint branding initiatives. It warned that such arrangements, if unregistered, are impermissible under its rules.

“Such structures…portray to clients and the public at large a de facto integrated legal practice across jurisdictions, including within India,” the BCI said.