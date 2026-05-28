Development Bank of Japan makes maiden realty investment in India with HDFC Capital

Bengaluru: Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) has made its first real estate investment in India, committing capital to HDFC Capital Development of Real Estate Affordable and Mid-Income Fund (H-DREAM Fund), managed by HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

HDFC Capital, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, did not disclose the investment amount. The H-DREAM Fund has a target fund corpus of $500 million and an additional $500 million green-shoe option. It has current investor commitments of over $350 million.

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The fund finances projects that prioritize affordable and mid-income housing, and seeks to raise long-term capital from international and domestic institutional investors.

DBJ, wholly owned by the Japanese government, is a financial institution that provides investment and loan services to companies and projects. Its commitment in H-DREAM Fund is significant in terms of its international investment strategy. Last year, World Bank's private equity arm International Finance Corp. (IFC) committed up to $150 million as an anchor equity investor in the same fund.

HDFC Capital is one of the country’s largest real estate private equity funds, with a focus on affordable and mid-income residential real estate. Its funds combine to create a platform in excess of $4.5 billion.

“The India–Japan relationship is a trusted partnership based on strong institutional cooperation. India has seen increased participation by Japanese investors in its financial and real estate sectors," Deepak Parekh, non-executive chairman, HDFC Capital, said in a statement. "As a government-owned institution, DBJ’s first investment in real estate in India is significant for us and reinforces long-term investor confidence in the country.”

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Through this investment, DBJ will support the Indian real estate market, which is facing a housing shortage, more so in the affordable segment, while securing investment opportunities in the high growth market and enhancing the geographic diversification of the bank’s overseas real estate portfolio.

“We are delighted to partner with DBJ in its first real estate investment in India. HDFC Capital’s focus on early-stage financing for quality affordable and mid-income housing positions it well to deepen engagement with investors committed to diversification and sustainable development,” said Vipul Roongta, chief executive officer at HDFC Capital.

DBJ’s investment in H-DREAM Fund is made through HDFC Capital’s offshore feeder fund structure, established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Japanese real estate investors and developers entered India much after the American, Canadian, West Asians and Singaporeans did. The Japanese are seen as patient equity investors, betting on land and early-stage projects, and not shying away from taking development risks.



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Japan’s realty bets Investors and developers from Japan are placing large bets on India's real estate sector, prompted by a turnaround in the office, logistics and residential sectors, and convinced about the country's long-term economic growth prospects, analysts said.

Post-pandemic, Japanese companies such as Sumitomo Realty & Development and Sumitomo Corp. (both Sumitomo Group firms), Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd, Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd and its subsidiary Daibiru Corp. and Marubeni Corp, among others, have poured in millions into real estate projects and land parcels, primarily in Mumbai and National Capital Region (NCR).

Also Read | Why realty investors aren’t feeling at home right now

Japanese investors have entered India's property sector through direct investments, or alliances with local partners or other international investors.

About the Author Madhurima Nandy Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longfo...Read More ✕ Madhurima Nandy Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.



She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.