Pizza Hut reset in focus as Devyani International appoints new CEO
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 4 min read 04 Feb 2026, 07:28 pm IST
Manish Dawar, the incoming president and chief executive, said Devyani International will add zero net new Pizza Hut outlets in 2026, shifting attention instead to fixing the fundamentals.
BENGALURU : Quick service restaurant (QSR) operator Devyani International Ltd is planning to turn around its loss-making Pizza Hut business, which has proven to be an Achilles’ heel for the company over several quarters.
