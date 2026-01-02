While the rest of India was nursing a New Year’s hangover, two of the country’s biggest fast-food titans were cooking up a massive deal.
Mint Explainer: Why are KFC and Pizza Hut franchisees Devyani and Sapphire coming together?
SummaryAs KFC and Pizza Hut struggle with slowing sales and thinning margins, franchisees Devyani International and Sapphire Foods are merging. What’s driving the deal, how will they benefit, and what does it mean for India’s QSR market?
While the rest of India was nursing a New Year’s hangover, two of the country’s biggest fast-food titans were cooking up a massive deal.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More