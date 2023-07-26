DGCA suspends IndiGo pilots for tail-strike incident in Ahmedabad1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST
DGCA investigation has revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation of established standard operating procedure
New Delhi: The Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended the pilots involved in a tail strike incident at Ahmedabad airport on 15 June. While the pilot-in-command has been suspended for three months, the co-pilot has been suspended for a month.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×