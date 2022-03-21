DGCA to mount enhanced surveillance on Boeing 737 fleet

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Indian civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday said that the agency has mounted enhanced surveillance on Boeing 737 aircraft fleet operated by Indian airlines after a 737-800 plane operated by China airline crashed on mountains in southern China killing 132 people on board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Indian civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday said that the agency has mounted enhanced surveillance on Boeing 737 aircraft fleet operated by Indian airlines after a 737-800 plane operated by China airline crashed on mountains in southern China killing 132 people on board.

"Flight safety is a serious business. We are closely studying the situation and in the interim, we are mounting enhanced surveillance on our (Boeing) 737 fleet," said Arun Kumar, Director General of DGCA.

"Flight safety is a serious business. We are closely studying the situation and in the interim, we are mounting enhanced surveillance on our (Boeing) 737 fleet," said Arun Kumar, Director General of DGCA. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We are deploying teams to monitor flight procedures, airworthiness and operations," Kumar added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian airlines like SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express operate Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleets. While Vistara had about five Boeing 737-800NG planes, Air India Express has 24 Boeing 737-800NG in its fleet.

A large number of the 90-odd aircraft operated by SpiceJet are 737 planes.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday making it one of the worst plane crashes in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ill-fated Boeing 737 aircraft was flying from Kunming city to Guangzhou.

“We are aware of the initial media reports and are working to gather more information," a Boeing spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}