DGGI sends GST evasion notices of ₹28,000 crore to Dream11, ₹21,000 crore to Play Games 24X7: Reports
The development comes after Dream11 moved the Bombay High Court against the tax evasion notice issued by the Maharashtra GST authority.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent tax evasion notices of R 21,000 crore to Dream11, and of ₹21,000 crore to Play Games 24X7, reports said on October 3, citing persons who are privy to the development.
