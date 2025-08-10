India’s tax enforcer shift gears to hunt big-ticket fraud, spare the small fry
Summary
- The Directorate General of GST Intelligence will prioritise investigating deliberate, high-impact tax evasion and fraud, targeting shell firms, circular trading, and high-risk sectors.
- The shift aims to deter organised fraud, ease industry’s compliance burden, and boost investor confidence.
India’s apex goods and services tax (GST) enforcement agency has a new priority: chasing deliberate and high-impact tax evasion and fraud over technical disputes.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story