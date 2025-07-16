Diageo CEO Debra Crew resigns amid stock plunge and sales challenges, CFO Nik Jhangiani appointed as interim leader

(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc Chief Executive Officer Debra Crew stepped down after a bruising run in which the company’s stock has plummeted.

The maker of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky said Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani had been appointed interim CEO, with a search already under way for Crew’s permanent replacement.

Shares of Diageo rose as much as 4.4%, the most since April. The stock had slumped 43% through Tuesday’s close since Crew took over in June 2023.

Her tenure has been punctuated by setbacks including a drop in sales on cooling demand in China and the US, and a profit warning after being caught out by piles of unsold inventory in Mexico and Brazil.

The company was forced to scrap its long-held medium-term sales target in February as a result of higher trade friction denting consumer confidence. Then in May, Diageo said it would cut costs by $500 million over three years across its supply chain, advertising and promotions and its operating model. The company has also been pursuing asset disposals.

Crew, 54, a former boss of tobacco company Reynolds American Inc, was promoted to the top job at Diageo a month early after the death of predecessor Ivan Menezes. She served in the US military before beginning a career in the consumer goods industry, working at PepsiCo Inc., Nestle SA and Mars Inc.

