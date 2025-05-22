Dialysis chain NephroPlus engages with bankers for planned $200-250 mn IPO
SummaryNephroPlus aims to file with regulators in the next three months, targeting a listing by next year.
Mumbai: Dialysis chain NephroPlus has engaged with bankers for a planned initial public offering to raise $200-250 million to fund expansion, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
