Adani ties help a small cable maker plot a ₹10,000-crore future
Diamond Power Infrastructure, rescued from bankruptcy in 2022 by GSEC, now targets ₹10,000 crore revenue by 2030. Backed by Adani family ties, the little-known cable maker has secured bulk orders from Adani Group, helping its stock surge by over 500% in three years.
Mumbai: Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (Dicabs), a little-known Vadodara-based firm backed by Gautam Adani’s brother-in-law, has outlined an ambitious revenue target: ₹10,000 crore by 2030 from ₹1,115 crore in 2024-25.
This comes after Dicabs’s new owners, Gujarat-based air-cargo company GSEC Ltd, turned around the manufacturer of power cables and conductors in quick order after acquiring it from the bankruptcy court for a mere ₹500 crore in 2022.
A bulk of this growth has come from the promoters’ association with the Adani Group. Promoter and director Rakesh Ramanlal Shah is married to Priti Shah, Adani’s sister. Shah and the Adani Group chairperson also have a business venture together—Smart Meters Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Ltd and GSEC.