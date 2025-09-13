Adani ties help a small cable maker plot a ₹10,000-crore future

Mumbai: Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (Dicabs), a little-known Vadodara-based firm backed by Gautam Adani’s brother-in-law, has outlined an ambitious revenue target: ₹10,000 crore by 2030 from ₹1,115 crore in 2024-25.

This comes after Dicabs’s new owners, Gujarat-based air-cargo company GSEC Ltd, turned around the manufacturer of power cables and conductors in quick order after acquiring it from the bankruptcy court for a mere ₹500 crore in 2022.

A bulk of this growth has come from the promoters’ association with the Adani Group. Promoter and director Rakesh Ramanlal Shah is married to Priti Shah, Adani’s sister. Shah and the Adani Group chairperson also have a business venture together—Smart Meters Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Ltd and GSEC.

About 82% of Dicabs’s orders worth ₹3,900 crore since the beginning of 2023-24 have been from Adani Group. That’s an increase from 75% in the 12 months to August 2024, per Mint’s review of the company’s disclosures.

With its sizable investments in coal-based power, renewable energy and power transmission, Adani Group is a leading consumer of power conductors and cables in India.

Dicabs, apart from its ninefold revenue-growth aspiration, plans to expand “aggressively" into international markets including West Asia, Africa, and South America, Rakesh Shah said in the company’s annual report for 2024-25. The company will also build consumer brands, he said.

As part of its Vision 2030, Dicabs wants to “reach a topline of ₹10,000 crore, driven by volume growth, technological leadership, and export momentum", Shah wrote.

Key Takeaways Turnaround success: Diamond Power Infrastructure, acquired out of bankruptcy by GSEC in 2022, has transformed into a fast-growing cable maker with a ninefold revenue target by 2030.

Adani connection: Over 80% of its recent orders come from Adani Group, though not classified as related-party transactions under Sebi rules.

Market momentum: Shares have surged over 500% in three years, but promoter holding above 84% faces regulatory pressure to dilute.

‘A significant transformation’

Since being acquired by GSEC in 2022, Dicabs has emerged as one of India’s leading suppliers of cables and conductors. It has invested in backward integration by commissioning two aluminium rod mills and plans to expand into consumer cables.

“A significant transformation occurred with the Company coming under new ownership, becoming part of a larger group associated with the Adani Group," the company said in its annual report. “This strategic alignment has ushered in a new era of growth, substantially boosting revenues and market valuation, largely driven by synergistic orders from within the group."

The markets have handsomely rewarded Dicabs’s quick turnaround and growth potential. The scrip has surged more than 500% in the three years since the new management took over. It is trading at a price-equity multiple of 211.62 on BSE.

However, the company’s shares remain highly concentrated with its promoters, who hold an over 84% stake. The Securities and Exchange Board of India allows promoters three years to bring down their shareholding in a company to the prescribed limit of 75% after acquiring it from the bankruptcy court.

Per Dicabs’s estimate, India’s wire and cable industry is currently valued at ₹85,000-90,000 crore and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12-15% over the next five years.

Globally, the industry is poised to touch $200 billion by 2029, driven by investments in power transmission and distribution networks, electric vehicle charging, data centres, and energy storage infrastructure.

Not a related party

Neither Diamond Power nor the Adani Group call their relationship a related-party transaction because a company owned by a brother-in-law does not fall under the category of related-party deals.

Sebi requires only business dealings between immediate blood relatives and spouses to be classified as related-party transactions.

While Dicabs highlights its association with the Adani Group in its annual report for 2024-25, it has maintained in disclosures about its order receipts that the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate is not a related party.

Until December 2016, Rakesh and Priti Shah were classified among promoters of four Adani group firms. Their classifications were changed in March 2017 after securing Sebi’s approval.

Rakesh Shah did not respond to Mint’s message and email requesting comment.

An arrest and a takeover

Diamond Power and Infrastructure was founded by Vadodara-based businessman Suresh Narain Bhatnagar in 1979. Nearly four decades later, Bhatnagar and his two sons were unable to pay their bankers, forcing their creditors to take the company to bankruptcy court in August 2018.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Bhatnagar and his two sons, with the federal agency alleging that the former promoters had cheated the company’s creditors.

Rakesh Shah took control of Diamond Power in June 2022 when he agreed to pay ₹501 crore to the lenders over five years. Subsequently, on 17 September 2022, the company’s board was reconstituted and Shah got control of 90% of Diamond Power’s shares. At the time, the company’s market capitalization totalled about ₹1,000 crore.

On Friday, shares of Diamond Power closed 1.86% higher on BSE at ₹150.25 apiece. Its market cap was ₹7,917 crore.