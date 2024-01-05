Dick Nunis, Walt Disney’s ‘Apprentice’ Who Got the Magic Kingdom Open, Dies at 91

“There wasn’t anybody on that property who thought we were going to open on time," said Dick Evans, one of the park’s managers on opening day who later ran Madison Square Garden Corp. and a number of other sports and entertainment companies. “And opening on time was critical to the company. We were at that point in debt up to our eyeballs. We’d borrowed close to $400 million to build phase one of Walt Disney World. And within a week of the time that he came on the property, the entire perspective changed. The energy level changed. He came in there like a tornado."