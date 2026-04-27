Did Kriti Sanon step down as Hyphen’s CCO? The brand’s latest campaign reveals the truth

Speculation around Kriti Sanon stepping down as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) of skincare brand Hyphen spread rapidly online this week, after a social media announcement suggested she had exited the role.
The development prompted confusion among followers and industry watchers before the company clarified that the move was part of a planned campaign.
The announcement, which appeared across Hyphen’s digital platforms, hinted that Sanon had “stepped down” from her leadership position. The message was designed to appear sudden, triggering curiosity and widespread discussion across social media. However, the brand later confirmed that the claim was not factual, but a staged introduction to its latest marketing campaign.
Hyphen revealed that Sanon continues in her role as Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. Instead of stepping down, she has taken on an additional identity within the brand — a character called ‘SPF Police’. The persona forms the centrepiece of the company’s new campaign focused on promoting the regular use of sunscreen.
When asked about Hyphen's latest campaign, Kriti Sanon said, “Hyphen has always been deeply personal for me because I’m involved not just as a Co-Founder, but as someone who genuinely cares about what our community needs from skincare every day. One habit I keep talking about is sunscreen because it’s often the easiest to forget and the most important to follow. So when the team came up with the idea of me becoming the ‘SPF Police’, I thought it was a fun way to remind people that skincare can be effective, simple and enjoyable at the same time.”
Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Hyphen, said, “Kriti has been deeply involved in shaping Hyphen from the very beginning, bringing a strong understanding of our customers and playing an active role across product ideation, formulation, and brand communication. She will always remain the Chief Customer Officer, staying closely connected to our consumers and what they truly need from the brand. The ‘SPF Police’ avatar is simply a fun extension of that involvement, finding creative ways to encourage better skincare habits while staying rooted in the insights we receive from our customers.”
Hyphen, a direct-to-consumer skincare brand co-founded by Sanon and backed by PEP Technologies, focuses on simplified routines and science-led formulations. The company currently operates across more than 18,000 pin codes in India through its digital-first model.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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