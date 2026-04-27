Did Kriti Sanon step down as Hyphen’s CCO? The brand’s latest campaign reveals the truth

Speculation around Kriti Sanon stepping down as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) of skincare brand Hyphen spread rapidly online this week, after a social media announcement suggested she had exited the role.

Has Kriti Sanon stepped down as Chief Customer Officer of Hyphen? The development prompted confusion among followers and industry watchers before the company clarified that the move was part of a planned campaign.

The announcement, which appeared across Hyphen’s digital platforms, hinted that Sanon had “stepped down” from her leadership position. The message was designed to appear sudden, triggering curiosity and widespread discussion across social media. However, the brand later confirmed that the claim was not factual, but a staged introduction to its latest marketing campaign.

Also Read | Did Kriti Sanon quit as CCO of her beauty brand nearly 3 years after launch?

Hyphen revealed that Sanon continues in her role as Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. Instead of stepping down, she has taken on an additional identity within the brand — a character called ‘SPF Police’. The persona forms the centrepiece of the company’s new campaign focused on promoting the regular use of sunscreen.

When asked about Hyphen's latest campaign, Kriti Sanon said, “Hyphen has always been deeply personal for me because I’m involved not just as a Co-Founder, but as someone who genuinely cares about what our community needs from skincare every day. One habit I keep talking about is sunscreen because it’s often the easiest to forget and the most important to follow. So when the team came up with the idea of me becoming the ‘SPF Police’, I thought it was a fun way to remind people that skincare can be effective, simple and enjoyable at the same time.”

Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Hyphen, said, “Kriti has been deeply involved in shaping Hyphen from the very beginning, bringing a strong understanding of our customers and playing an active role across product ideation, formulation, and brand communication. She will always remain the Chief Customer Officer, staying closely connected to our consumers and what they truly need from the brand. The ‘SPF Police’ avatar is simply a fun extension of that involvement, finding creative ways to encourage better skincare habits while staying rooted in the insights we receive from our customers.”

Also Read | Good skincare is about finding the products that work for you, says Kriti Sanon