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Diet Coke shortage gives zero-sugar D2C beverages a summer opportunity

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read28 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers.
The shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers. (Reuters)
Summary

A supply chain bottleneck in aluminum cans has triggered a nationwide Diet Coke shortage, allowing Indian D2C startups to capture market share through PET-bottle availability. These local brands are leveraging the disruption to drive consumer trials of zero-sugar alternatives.

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A nationwide shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for India’s direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers as supply disruptions leave multinational soda makers short on shelves this summer.

A nationwide shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for India’s direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers as supply disruptions leave multinational soda makers short on shelves this summer.

With demand for low-calorie drinks rising during the peak summer months of April and May, newer beverage companies are using the disruption to attract consumers who may not find their usual diet cola, betting that temporary shortages could translate into repeat purchases, industry executives told Mint.

With demand for low-calorie drinks rising during the peak summer months of April and May, newer beverage companies are using the disruption to attract consumers who may not find their usual diet cola, betting that temporary shortages could translate into repeat purchases, industry executives told Mint.

For many of these startups, including Paper Boat Zero, Chinni Kum, Zyro, and Jimmy's, the disruption has been less severe because a large part of their portfolio is sold in PET bottles rather than aluminium cans.

Also Read | Lighter metal, heavier wallets: has the aluminium rally hit its melting point?

Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy’s, said the company’s bottle-based packaging has given it a ‘tactical edge’ because shortages in aluminium cans have worsened as beer and soft drink makers compete for the same production capacity. “The can-making lines are the same. PET bottles like ours can move fast,” he said. The nationwide shortage has affected both tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Key Takeaways
  • Diet Coke shortages allow D2C brands to capture summer's high-demand beverage market.
  • Aluminum can scarcity gives bottle-based packaging brands a significant tactical market edge.
  • Zero-sugar household penetration in India is growing nearly 100% annually since 2021.
  • Startups are prioritizing product availability over discounts to win quick-commerce market share.
  • High GST rates and rising material costs threaten long-term startup profitability goals.

However, the window for these D2C brands may be narrowing. Despite the current retail vacuum, smaller players face a steep 40% goods and services tax (GST) and a 25% rise in raw material costs for those relying on cans. Whether these short-term gains can survive the return of global supply chains only time will tell.

Bhatia said Jimmy’s zero-sugar range has become its largest-volume category within a year of its launch and now contributes about 25% of revenue. “The challenge right now is how fast one can supply. Consumers are not looking for offers. They are just looking for an abundance of supply,” Bhatia said.

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler in India, said its exposure to aluminium cans remains limited, with cans accounting for less than 2% of its overall sales volume.

“Our aluminium can sales is less than 2% for us. So it's very, very small,” Raj Pal Gandhi, wholetime director, Varun Beverages, said in a post-fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts on Monday. He said that the company has tied up enough supply “to more than cover our 2% volumes and maybe a little higher,” helping it avoid any meaningful disruption from the shortage.

More flavours, more choice

The company is also betting that variety can help convert cola drinkers. While Diet Coke remains a single-flavour product, Jimmy’s zero-sugar range includes mango, peach, and lemon flavours, with four more variants in production. “Consumers may not want cola all the time. They may want zero-sugar mango or lemon with the same zero-sugar promise,” Bhatia said.

He said the drinks are seeing demand both as standalone beverages and as cocktail mixers. “People who earlier mixed rum with Diet Coke can now pair white spirits with Jimmy’s flavours, but they are also having it neat. Either way, demand increases,” he said.

Smaller brands using cans are also seeing higher consumer trials. Bengaluru-based Pepping said shoppers who cannot find their preferred diet drink are increasingly willing to experiment with newer alternatives. “Diet Coke has a very strong brand, so it is hard to directly replace that. But when it is out of stock, people at least end up trying other products,” said co-founder Prateek Maheshwari.

Also Read | Which Indian sectors face risks from the West Asia war?

Unlike bottle-led brands, Pepping still relies on aluminium cans, forcing it to manage the shortage more closely. Maheshwari said the startup navigated the disruption by forecasting summer demand early, locking in production before shortages worsened, and tightly managing inventory across quick-commerce and offline channels. “We did a very thorough prediction of our demand and worked out our sales plan with all our major channels. We were also lucky that we did the majority of our production on time,” he said.

Maheshwari said availability has become critical in quick commerce. “In that case, availability becomes the winner. We try to run a very efficient supply chain so that our product is always available and consumers can at least try it,” he said.

Diet Coke rivals

Pepping, a two-year-old D2C zero-sugar brand, sells probiotic wellness shots and prebiotic fizzy drinks, with the latter contributing nearly 70% of revenue. The company said its larger-format sparkling drinks are benefiting from a wider consumer shift toward healthier beverages, particularly among younger urban buyers. “A familiar format like flavoured soda, done healthier with lower calories and cleaner ingredients, is finding a lot of value with consumers,” Maheshwari said. Prebiotics are non-digestible food fibres that boost gut health.

The broader category remains small, but it is expanding rapidly. “The zero-sugar segment still reaches only about 1.3% of bottled soft drink-consuming households in India, but the buyer base has grown at an exceptional 98.1% compound annual rate over the last three years,” said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director for South Asia at Worldpanel by Numerator, which tracks retail buying behaviour.

Ramakrishnan said that within the segment, The Coca-Cola Co. accounts for nearly half of household penetration, while PepsiCo is present in more than 20% of households, underscoring how concentrated the category remains.

Also Read | A key chemical rattles aluminium, with ripples across sectors

Sugar-free and low-sugar product launches in India have grown to represent 21% of the category as consumer demand for healthier options surges, according to market intelligence firm Mintel. Nearly half of energy drink buyers now prefer low-sugar variants, with the preference especially strong among health-conscious Gen Z shoppers.

Still, the opportunity may be temporary. Maheshwari said aluminium costs have risen 20-25% as suppliers are diversifying sourcing to China and Southeast Asia after disruptions in global packaging supply chains. Jimmy's Bhatia also said carbonated zero-sugar drinks continue to attract a 40% GST, making it harder for healthier alternatives to scale profitably.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDiet Coke shortage gives zero-sugar D2C beverages a summer opportunity

Diet Coke shortage gives zero-sugar D2C beverages a summer opportunity

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
5 min read28 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers.
The shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers. (Reuters)
Summary

A supply chain bottleneck in aluminum cans has triggered a nationwide Diet Coke shortage, allowing Indian D2C startups to capture market share through PET-bottle availability. These local brands are leveraging the disruption to drive consumer trials of zero-sugar alternatives.

Gift this article

A nationwide shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for India’s direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers as supply disruptions leave multinational soda makers short on shelves this summer.

A nationwide shortage of Diet Coke is creating an opportunity for India’s direct-to-consumer zero-sugar beverage brands to win new customers as supply disruptions leave multinational soda makers short on shelves this summer.

With demand for low-calorie drinks rising during the peak summer months of April and May, newer beverage companies are using the disruption to attract consumers who may not find their usual diet cola, betting that temporary shortages could translate into repeat purchases, industry executives told Mint.

With demand for low-calorie drinks rising during the peak summer months of April and May, newer beverage companies are using the disruption to attract consumers who may not find their usual diet cola, betting that temporary shortages could translate into repeat purchases, industry executives told Mint.

For many of these startups, including Paper Boat Zero, Chinni Kum, Zyro, and Jimmy's, the disruption has been less severe because a large part of their portfolio is sold in PET bottles rather than aluminium cans.

Also Read | Lighter metal, heavier wallets: has the aluminium rally hit its melting point?

Ankur Bhatia, founder of Jimmy’s, said the company’s bottle-based packaging has given it a ‘tactical edge’ because shortages in aluminium cans have worsened as beer and soft drink makers compete for the same production capacity. “The can-making lines are the same. PET bottles like ours can move fast,” he said. The nationwide shortage has affected both tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Key Takeaways
  • Diet Coke shortages allow D2C brands to capture summer's high-demand beverage market.
  • Aluminum can scarcity gives bottle-based packaging brands a significant tactical market edge.
  • Zero-sugar household penetration in India is growing nearly 100% annually since 2021.
  • Startups are prioritizing product availability over discounts to win quick-commerce market share.
  • High GST rates and rising material costs threaten long-term startup profitability goals.

However, the window for these D2C brands may be narrowing. Despite the current retail vacuum, smaller players face a steep 40% goods and services tax (GST) and a 25% rise in raw material costs for those relying on cans. Whether these short-term gains can survive the return of global supply chains only time will tell.

Bhatia said Jimmy’s zero-sugar range has become its largest-volume category within a year of its launch and now contributes about 25% of revenue. “The challenge right now is how fast one can supply. Consumers are not looking for offers. They are just looking for an abundance of supply,” Bhatia said.

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler in India, said its exposure to aluminium cans remains limited, with cans accounting for less than 2% of its overall sales volume.

“Our aluminium can sales is less than 2% for us. So it's very, very small,” Raj Pal Gandhi, wholetime director, Varun Beverages, said in a post-fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts on Monday. He said that the company has tied up enough supply “to more than cover our 2% volumes and maybe a little higher,” helping it avoid any meaningful disruption from the shortage.

More flavours, more choice

The company is also betting that variety can help convert cola drinkers. While Diet Coke remains a single-flavour product, Jimmy’s zero-sugar range includes mango, peach, and lemon flavours, with four more variants in production. “Consumers may not want cola all the time. They may want zero-sugar mango or lemon with the same zero-sugar promise,” Bhatia said.

He said the drinks are seeing demand both as standalone beverages and as cocktail mixers. “People who earlier mixed rum with Diet Coke can now pair white spirits with Jimmy’s flavours, but they are also having it neat. Either way, demand increases,” he said.

Smaller brands using cans are also seeing higher consumer trials. Bengaluru-based Pepping said shoppers who cannot find their preferred diet drink are increasingly willing to experiment with newer alternatives. “Diet Coke has a very strong brand, so it is hard to directly replace that. But when it is out of stock, people at least end up trying other products,” said co-founder Prateek Maheshwari.

Also Read | Which Indian sectors face risks from the West Asia war?

Unlike bottle-led brands, Pepping still relies on aluminium cans, forcing it to manage the shortage more closely. Maheshwari said the startup navigated the disruption by forecasting summer demand early, locking in production before shortages worsened, and tightly managing inventory across quick-commerce and offline channels. “We did a very thorough prediction of our demand and worked out our sales plan with all our major channels. We were also lucky that we did the majority of our production on time,” he said.

Maheshwari said availability has become critical in quick commerce. “In that case, availability becomes the winner. We try to run a very efficient supply chain so that our product is always available and consumers can at least try it,” he said.

Diet Coke rivals

Pepping, a two-year-old D2C zero-sugar brand, sells probiotic wellness shots and prebiotic fizzy drinks, with the latter contributing nearly 70% of revenue. The company said its larger-format sparkling drinks are benefiting from a wider consumer shift toward healthier beverages, particularly among younger urban buyers. “A familiar format like flavoured soda, done healthier with lower calories and cleaner ingredients, is finding a lot of value with consumers,” Maheshwari said. Prebiotics are non-digestible food fibres that boost gut health.

The broader category remains small, but it is expanding rapidly. “The zero-sugar segment still reaches only about 1.3% of bottled soft drink-consuming households in India, but the buyer base has grown at an exceptional 98.1% compound annual rate over the last three years,” said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director for South Asia at Worldpanel by Numerator, which tracks retail buying behaviour.

Ramakrishnan said that within the segment, The Coca-Cola Co. accounts for nearly half of household penetration, while PepsiCo is present in more than 20% of households, underscoring how concentrated the category remains.

Also Read | A key chemical rattles aluminium, with ripples across sectors

Sugar-free and low-sugar product launches in India have grown to represent 21% of the category as consumer demand for healthier options surges, according to market intelligence firm Mintel. Nearly half of energy drink buyers now prefer low-sugar variants, with the preference especially strong among health-conscious Gen Z shoppers.

Still, the opportunity may be temporary. Maheshwari said aluminium costs have risen 20-25% as suppliers are diversifying sourcing to China and Southeast Asia after disruptions in global packaging supply chains. Jimmy's Bhatia also said carbonated zero-sugar drinks continue to attract a 40% GST, making it harder for healthier alternatives to scale profitably.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDiet Coke shortage gives zero-sugar D2C beverages a summer opportunity
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