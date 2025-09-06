Mumbai: Direct-to-home (DTH) service providers are losing subscribers and revenue as consumers switch to over-the-top (OTT) platforms that offer on-demand viewing and portability.

Three of the four DTH operators–market leader Tata Play Ltd, Sun Direct TV Pvt. Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd–reported a decline in revenue in FY25, while Airtel’s Bharti Telemedia Ltd’s top line grew 5%.

“Since 2021, the pay DTH subscriber base has witnessed a decline of over 7 million, with the migration to OTT services emerging as the primary catalyst," said Chandrashekar Mantha partner, media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte India. “The appeal of on-demand viewing, coupled with a broader variety of content, has fundamentally shifted consumer preferences."

Mantha said this churn has been more pronounced in the metropolitan markets and among younger viewers, where the appetite for personalized entertainment is the strongest. However, DTH remains the main source of entertainment in rural India.

Tata Play told board members that pay TV continued to face “headwinds and competitive challenges" from the availability of content on free dish and OTT platforms. The company said its priority was to focus on profitability.

“From the topline perspective, the focus continued to leverage on sports, ringfence customers on long-duration products, use AI-ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) for revenue management and grow average revenue per user," Tata Play said in its report.

Dish TV said in its annual report that the fall in revenue was “due to a reduction in pay-TV subscriber numbers and stagnant average revenue per user (ARPU)."

Since the covid-19 pandemic, households have demanded more diverse and personalized content as family members found themselves confined indoors. Unlike traditional television, which offers scheduled programming, OTT platforms provide viewers the flexibility to watch content at their convenience, driving a significant uptick in OTT consumption, said Mantha.

Customers are moving away from DTH and shifting to DD Free Dish, free online platforms like YouTube, or low-cost ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) services, according to Partho Dasgupta, managing partner, Thoth Advisors and former chief executive at Barc India. “Many also now prefer to watch television shows on the broadcasters’ own streaming apps such as JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and others. This is also because post covid, the binge-watching culture has increased, which was not present before."

Active users

The number of active paying DTH subscribers fell to 56.92 million in FY25 from 61.97 million in FY24, according to the Indian Telecom Services Yearly Performance Indicators Report 2024-25. This was in addition to subscribers of the free DTH services of Doordarshan. Tata Play led with a 31.42% market share, followed by Airtel, with 30.2%.

In comparison, active paid OTT subscriptions stood at 99.6 million, according to the Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2024. The audience universe for video streaming in India currently stands at 547.3 million, it said.

While many households now have both OTT and DTH services to cater to different members of the family, there has also been a rise in complete cord-cutting, further impacting DTH subscriber numbers, said Mantha.

Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) are struggling to engage audiences, with new protagonists in fiction shows failing to resonate, Mint reported earlier. According to media consulting firm Ormax, the number of new fiction characters entering the monthly top 10 popularity list has been steadily falling since 2016—and hit an all-time low in 2024.

Legacy characters like Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who hasn’t appeared since 2017, still dominate the charts, thanks to reruns.

The FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2025 also highlighted broader industry headwinds. Linear television revenue fell for the second consecutive year even though viewership was little changed.

Advertising revenue dropped 6% due to lower ad volumes and a 10% decline in advertisers on the medium. Subscription revenue contracted 3%, linked to a reduction of 6 million pay-TV homes, even as free TV and connected TV households continued to grow.

Bundled subscriptions

“In response, DTH providers have experimented with app-based offerings and bundled OTT subscriptions, achieving moderate success in retaining their customer base," Mantha added.

Airtel’s Xstream set-top box comes with bundled OTT app subscriptions such as Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Eros Now. Dish TV has launched its OTT platform Watcho. Tata Play offers Tata Play Binge, which has over 30 OTT platforms on its app and website.

Dish TV’s Watcho delivers multilingual and short-form content that appeals strongly to younger, tech-savvy audiences. In addition to bundling OTTs, Airtel has launched IPTV, an internet-based television service with interactive features and on-demand content. This caters to the growing demand for flexible and personalized viewing.

The focus is on revenue backed by customers by providing everything they want, according to Manoj Dobhal, CEO at Dish TV.

“Around 30% of DTH customers are now opting for hybrid packs. So they want both DTH as well as OTT. So these 30% customers, I would have lost otherwise if I had not bundled the hybrid packs, if I had not provided the OTT option," said Dobhal.

“Fliq is an another way to retain customers from OTT and YouTube. Under Fliq, we have already got around 4,000 hours of content, which is created by professional content creators," he said. “It is already drawing a lot of traffic, which will benefit not only Watcho, but also the DTH business owners."

About 60% of the revenue for Dish TV comes from rural areas and 40% from urban.

Emails sent to Tata Play, Sun Direct TV and Airtel's Digital TV did not elicit responses.

Rural reliance

Online video consumption continued to grow. The number of digital video viewers rose by 15 million, or 3%, to 551 million, roughly 98% of active smartphones. Video subscription revenue increased 11% to ₹9,200 crore, further underscoring the shift to OTT platforms.

“Despite these shifts, traditional DTH services remain deeply entrenched in rural India, where they continue to serve as a primary source of entertainment. This rural reliance suggests that while the pay DTH sector faces ongoing challenges, its decline may be more gradual compared to urban centres," said Mantha.

To adapt to the changing landscape, Dish TV’s DTH services are focusing on regional content, curated channel packs, and affordable value-added offerings.

Tata Play’s revenue from operations declined to ₹4,109.3 crore in FY25 from ₹4,327.07 crore in FY24, according to company filings with the ministry of corporate affairs. Its loss after exceptional items was ₹428.27 crore compared with ₹246.52 crore in FY24.

Dish TV’s revenue fell to ₹1,567.6 crore in FY25 from ₹1,856.5 crore in FY24. It made a loss of ₹487.7 crore in FY25 from ₹1,966.6 crore in FY24.

Sun Direct TV’s operating income for the first nine months of FY25 dropped to ₹938.03 crore from ₹1,041.80 crore a year earlier, according to a Care Rating report. The company’s profit increased to ₹18.69 crore in this period from ₹3.65 crore a year earlier.

Revenue at Airtel’s Digital TV business, which is their DTH service, increased 5% to ₹3,060.8 crore. Its Ebitda fell 1.3% to ₹1,692.1 crore from FY24.