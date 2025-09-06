DTH in decline: Companies continue to lose revenue as customers tune out of linear TV and take to OTT
Dipali Banka 6 min read 06 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Tata Play, Dish TV and Sun Direct reported revenue declines in FY25. The pay DTH subscriber base has decreased by over 7 million since 2021, mainly due to the appeal of OTT services.
Mumbai: Direct-to-home (DTH) service providers are losing subscribers and revenue as consumers switch to over-the-top (OTT) platforms that offer on-demand viewing and portability.
