Customers are moving away from DTH and shifting to DD Free Dish, free online platforms like YouTube, or low-cost ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) services, according to Partho Dasgupta, managing partner, Thoth Advisors and former chief executive at Barc India. “Many also now prefer to watch television shows on the broadcasters’ own streaming apps such as JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and others. This is also because post covid, the binge-watching culture has increased, which was not present before."