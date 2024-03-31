Discord to start showing ads for gamers to boost revenue
SummaryThe chat platform, which has long avoided advertising, is the latest tech company to lean into paid promotions.
Social-media startup Discord plans to start showing advertisements on its free platform in the coming week after long dismissing them, becoming the latest tech company to turn to ads to try to boost revenue.
