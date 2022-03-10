Disney chief Bob Chapek takes stand on Florida’s parental rights in education bill

For the past week, Disney employees, contractors and fans, many of whom live in Florida and work at Disney World, have been pressuring the company on social media and in online petitions to take a public stand against the Parental Rights in Education bill. The measure, called by opponents the “Don’t Say Gay" bill, passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday. When Disney executives said they wouldn’t declare a stance, saying their inclusion efforts were best focused on representation in Disney programming, the outcry only grew louder.