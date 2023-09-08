Disney Fight Marks Cable TV’s Last Stand

The decadeslong alliance between programmers and distributors that has been the foundation of the roughly $200 billion TV industry is starting to crumble as each side looks to protect its interests in a media landscape centered on streaming.

Those tensions have burst into the open with a fight between Disney and the nation’s No. 2 pay-TV provider, Charter Communications. The feud has left some 15 million customers of Charter’s Spectrum cable service without access to Disney’s ESPN and other channels, with Charter hinting it may exit the pay-TV business altogether.

Meanwhile, consumers are abandoning cable TV at an accelerated pace. Big entertainment companies such as Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are making it even more enticing to cut the cord by putting some of their highest value cable content—news and sports—into streaming services that compete with cable TV.

The entertainment companies are striking a delicate balance. They need to make sure the legacy cable-TV industry survives. It is providing the profits to support their streaming apps, which are seen as the future but are losing billions of dollars a year, collectively.

Distributors such as Charter see the world differently. Cable TV doesn’t make much money for them anymore. Some smaller cable providers have already stopped offering TV bundles to their broadband subscribers, referring them instead to internet-TV providers such as Google’s YouTube TV.

Top pay-TV executives say their companies are effectively subsidizing a new business, streaming, that is eating cable TV.

“Taking our money and weaponizing it against us is a problem," said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV, another major pay-TV provider. Thun said distributors have plenty of leverage during fee negotiations with programmers. “We all collectively represent a big chunk of these companies’ earnings."

The entertainment companies say they are trying to find ways to include their longtime pay-TV partners in the shift to streaming. In the Charter fight, a central issue is Charter’s demand that Disney’s streaming apps—including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+—be made available at no extra cost to its pay-TV customers. Disney wants to be paid more for those services, while Charter believes the fees it pays to carry Disney’s channels in its lineup should cover streaming apps as well.

“We had to say, enough is enough," Charter Chief Executive Chris Winfrey said Thursday at a Goldman Sachs investor conference. Winfrey said Disney’s negotiating stance amounts to letting its “linear programming house burn to the ground."

“It’s unfortunate that Charter decided to abandon their consumers by denying them access to our great programming," Disney said in a statement Thursday.

Charter, which has almost as many pay-TV subscribers as No. 1 Comcast, faces the risk that its customers around the country—with a big portion in New York and Los Angeles—will walk away during the Disney standoff and not come back. ESPN is currently carrying tennis’s U.S. Open and its season of “Monday Night Football" starts Sept. 11, with a highly anticipated game featuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s debut for the New York Jets.

Robert Niery, a 40-year-old researcher living in Greensboro, N.C., was watching ESPN last week when his screen went dark due to Spectrum’s battle with Disney, just as a college-football game between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes was about to start.

Less than one hour later, he was back watching the game—this time on YouTube TV, for which he had signed up minutes earlier. But before doing that, he took care of another thing: He canceled his Spectrum subscription, something he said he had been considering for months.

“This was kind of the last straw," he said. “I was like, why wait another minute?"

During the dispute, Spectrum customers are also missing out on other Disney-owned networks, from broadcaster ABC to cable channels such as FX, Disney Channel, Freeform and National Geographic.

Disney, meanwhile, is losing access to millions of homes served by Spectrum, and stands to miss out on fees that Charter pays to carry its programming. Charter was expected to spend $2.2 billion to carry Disney networks this year, the company said.

The imprint of cable’s slow-motion collapse can also be found in Hollywood, where actors and writers are on strike. The considerable profits of the cable TV industry haven’t just gone to programmers and distributors, but have also flowed down to talent, in many cases, through royalties and profit-sharing arrangements. The streaming world has been less kind to a lot of writers and actors, fueling their demands for changes.

Disputes between programmers and distributors usually get resolved in a timely fashion, and it’s possible Disney and Charter will get beyond this impasse. But any new deal will markedly change the terms of engagement for distributors and programmers in the future.

Other distributors are watching the fight closely and are preparing for their own similar battles with programmers. Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount showed jitters, with the companies’ shares dropping by 12% and 9.5%, respectively, on the day Charter signaled it would demand similar terms from other media companies.

“The game of musical chairs has come to fruition," DirecTV’s Thun said. “The music has stopped, and the programmers are left standing."

Breaking Bundle

The cable-TV bundle has been bleeding subscribers for the better part of a decade. Customers were turned off by the ever-growing cost of traditional television and were drawn to cheaper streaming options.

The number of U.S. pay-TV subscribers is shrinking at an annual pace of nearly 7%, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of MoffettNathanson data, a significant acceleration from a few years ago, when the rate of decline was under 2%.

“The video ecosystem is broken," Charter’s Winfrey told investors last week. “We’re either moving forward with a new collaborative video model, or we’re moving on."

Over the past decade, about 42 million U.S. households have abandoned their traditional pay-TV plan—and most of them didn’t replace it with a web-based alternative such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or others, which have about 17 million subscribers combined. Instead, most of these households gave up on live television altogether.

The cable-TV bundle long thrived on the idea of charging users for more channels than they could possibly want to watch, irrespective of their preferences. Cable providers pay a portion of the fees they collect from consumers out to the channels they carry.

In the early 2010s, about 100 million cable TV customers paid around $80 a month, with more than $30 in programming fees split among channels. Over time, entertainment giants have extracted larger fees for their channels, eating into distributors’ profit margins and driving up the price of cable further—fueling even more cord-cutting. Cable now costs, on average, about $105 a month, $77 of which goes to programmers, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Streaming services, led by Netflix, looked appealing to consumers by comparison, with low prices, no contracts and buzzy original programming such as “House of Cards." As Netflix thrived, Hollywood’s traditional titans followed its lead, with most big media companies launching their own streaming services by 2020. By that point, the cable TV bundle was losing about five million subscribers a year.

Scott Robson, a senior research analyst with S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the rise of streaming dealt a blow to children’s entertainment cable properties. “Disney Channel was once the most-watched TV network," he said. “Mothers would put it on during the day and sit their kids in front of it. Now, it’s all YouTube and streaming services."

The networks made their highest-profile entertainment programming available on streaming platforms soon after they aired on their networks. Episodes of “Abbott Elementary," for instance, can be found on Hulu a day after appearing on ABC.

That lowered their value to distributors such as Charter. In some cases, shows moved from traditional networks to streaming services exclusively, as with NBC’s “Days of Our Lives," which can only be seen on Peacock.

Live sports have long remained the main selling point for the traditional cable-TV package. But even sports is beginning to move out of the cable bundle and into streaming apps. Both ESPN+ and Peacock will have exclusive NFL games on their platforms this season, something that DirecTV’s Thun said is particularly infuriating.

“You have this wonderful business, known as pay-TV bundling, where everyone won," said Michael Nathanson, an analyst with MoffettNathanson. “And it’s being unintelligently competed away by leaking more and more sports content" to streaming.

ESPN is also exploring plans to offer a separate direct-to-consumer app with all of its TV content. And many regional sports networks—which carry the majority of professional basketball, baseball and hockey games—have launched stand-alone streaming options.

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery, which has sports rights for several high-profile leagues, including the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball, said it was working on bringing live sports to its streaming offerings in the U.S.

The company, which is home to the TNT, TBS and CNN cable networks as well as the Max streaming service, is also weeks away from launching CNN Max, a live news service for its Max platform that will carry original programs as well as content from CNN’s TV lineup, including shows hosted by Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper.

At the Goldman conference this week, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said one reason the company chose to expand its Max streaming service was to be ready for a moment like the disruptive standoff between Charter and Disney. “We need to have content everywhere," Zaslav said.

‘Nothing to Lose’

Winfrey and other Charter executives said the company agreed to pay higher fees to carry Disney’s cable channels. But in return, they said, Charter pay-TV subscribers should get access at no additional charge to all of Disney’s ad-supported streaming services as well as the future streaming version of the ESPN channel. Disney rejected the offer, Charter said.

From Disney’s standpoint, it’s unreasonable for Charter to ask for its streaming apps free, given that those services now have a host of programming that’s totally distinct from cable TV, from Marvel and Star Wars content to a rich animation catalog. Disney also said it still invests in original content that premieres on traditional TV.

“Although Charter claims to value our direct-to-consumer services, they are demanding these services for free," Disney said in a statement.

As Charter’s thinking goes, Disney can afford to produce original content for its streaming services because of the money coming in through cable TV subscriptions.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said he doesn’t think Charter is bluffing about exiting the video business. “The truth is, they don’t make very much money on video," he said. “It’s hard to negotiate with a counterparty that has nothing to lose."

Broadband internet, which is Charter’s biggest revenue driver, is also far more lucrative, analysts said.

Charter said it expects a portion of its pay-TV subscribers to leave if the dispute with Disney were to carry on. It said about a quarter of its customers watch Disney content regularly, and is offering them a referral to Fubo TV, a live-TV service, at a discounted introductory price. Disney is touting its own Hulu + Live TV service, which streams a bundle of cable channels.

Charter said that problem goes beyond Disney, and that other cable programming more broadly is getting less valuable as media companies move their content into streaming services.

The decline of traditional television is seemingly worsening every month. In July, broadcast and cable TV accounted for less than half of Americans’ viewing time—something that Nielsen, which tracks such data, said had never happened before. That’s down from about two-thirds two years ago.

“We’re on the edge of a precipice," Charter’s Winfrey said last week.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said there are ways to avoid clashes like the one Disney is having with Charter. He said at the Goldman conference that his company, whose streaming services include Paramount+ and the free, ad-supported Pluto TV platform, has worked out arrangements with distributors that give them an upside for being part of a transition to streaming. “It gives them very much an incentive in that game," he said.

As Disney negotiated with Charter for higher cable-TV fees, it was exploring how to slim down its own exposure to the business. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger in July said the company’s legacy TV networks, including ABC and FX, “may not be core to Disney," though ESPN still is.

The proliferation of streaming services has been costly and confusing for many consumers. Some households rotate through services, signing up and canceling depending on which is carrying the programs they want at a given time.

That has fueled talk of partnerships between streamers so they can offer users a package of streaming services, which could lower the rate of cancellations and improve user experience. “I’ve been a big advocate for bundling," Zaslav said Wednesday.

Charter’s Winfrey last week said the notion of streamers discussing the benefits of bundling was ironic.

Patience Haggin and Jessica Toonkel contributed to this article.

