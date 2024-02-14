Disney Star bats for a larger pool of advertisers as IPL approaches
The economic stability and the surge in cricket viewership have positioned the IPL as an attractive platform for brands looking to build and strengthen their identities.
As the excitement builds for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney Star, the TV rights holder for the league, is gearing up to sign what it calls the highest number of advertisers. With economic sentiments showing improvement over the last year and cricket viewership reaching unprecedented levels, the broadcaster is pinning hopes on a surge in advertising dollars.