Disneyland price hike: Ticket rates for two Southern California theme parks increased starting THIS date

  • Disneyland is increasing ticket prices for its two Southern California theme parks. The Disneyland and California Adventure parks have seven pricing tiers in all.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
The Disneyland logo.
The Disneyland logo.(REUTERS)

Disney, the world’s largest theme park operator, has increased ticket prices for two Southern California theme parks.

The new pricing, which will see an increase of minimum 6%, will come into effect from Wednesday.

The most expensive tickets — typically weekends and holidays — are climbing 6.2% to $206 a day, reported Bloomberg quoting the company.

Also Read | ’You cannot leave now’: Shanghai’s Disneyland locks down visitors for Covid test

Whereas, the cost of the Magic Key annual pass will increase between 6% and 20%.

However, entry-level ticket will remain at $104.

According to CNBC, the company may offer discounted tickets for those who opt to visit during off-peak periods.

The ticket prices have been increased considering rising costs, a slowdown at its resorts and pressure on profits.

Also Read | DirecTV files complaint against Disney with FCC as impasse enters second week

How much will the tickets cost?

— In Southern California, the lowest-cost annual pass will rise 20% to $599.

— The highest annual pass price climbs 6.1% to $1,749.

— Advanced purchases of Lightning Lane passes, which allow guests to hop on shorter lines for rides, are rising 7% to $32.

— Annual-pass holders can enjoy discounts of as much as 50% on Lighting Lane passes.

“We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible,” CNBC quoted a statement by Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

Magic Key program to also see price hike

— According to a report, the lowest tier, called Imagine, will cost $599 a year.

— Enchant will be $974.

— Believe will be $1,374

— Inspire will be $1,749.

Also Read | He raised Disney park prices—and fans still love him. Now he’s on CEO shortlist.

Discounts for family

Disney said there is a period of time in January and February where a family of four — two adults, two children — can visit the park for $308. That’s two $104 adult tickets and two $50 kids tickets, reported CNBC.

According to CNN, the announcements came after a quarterly earnings call when Disney acknowledged that profit fell somewhat in their typically lucrative parks division.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesDisneyland price hike: Ticket rates for two Southern California theme parks increased starting THIS date

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.