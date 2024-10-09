Hello User
Disneyland price hike: Ticket rates for two Southern California theme parks increased starting THIS date
BREAKING NEWS

Disneyland price hike: Ticket rates for two Southern California theme parks increased starting THIS date

Livemint

  • Disneyland is increasing ticket prices for its two Southern California theme parks. The Disneyland and California Adventure parks have seven pricing tiers in all.

The Disneyland logo.

Disney, the world’s largest theme park operator, has increased ticket prices for two Southern California theme parks.

The new pricing, which will see an increase of minimum 6%, will come into effect from Wednesday.

The most expensive tickets — typically weekends and holidays — are climbing 6.2% to $206 a day, reported Bloomberg quoting the company.

Whereas, the cost of the Magic Key annual pass will increase between 6% and 20%.

However, entry-level ticket will remain at $104.

According to CNBC, the company may offer discounted tickets for those who opt to visit during off-peak periods.

The ticket prices have been increased considering rising costs, a slowdown at its resorts and pressure on profits.

How much will the tickets cost?

— In Southern California, the lowest-cost annual pass will rise 20% to $599.

— The highest annual pass price climbs 6.1% to $1,749.

— Advanced purchases of Lightning Lane passes, which allow guests to hop on shorter lines for rides, are rising 7% to $32.

— Annual-pass holders can enjoy discounts of as much as 50% on Lighting Lane passes.

“We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible," CNBC quoted a statement by Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

Magic Key program to also see price hike

— According to a report, the lowest tier, called Imagine, will cost $599 a year.

— Enchant will be $974.

— Believe will be $1,374

— Inspire will be $1,749.

Discounts for family

Disney said there is a period of time in January and February where a family of four — two adults, two children — can visit the park for $308. That’s two $104 adult tickets and two $50 kids tickets, reported CNBC.

According to CNN, the announcements came after a quarterly earnings call when Disney acknowledged that profit fell somewhat in their typically lucrative parks division.

