Disney’s moves give Bob Iger a sporting chance

Bob Iger has plenty to worry about these days. Nelson Peltz should no longer be one of them.
Disney’s fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday afternoon were notable for two reasons that have nothing to do with the actual numbers. It is the company’s last report before facing two proxy challenges at its annual shareholder meeting in early April, one of which is being backed by Peltz’s Trian activist fund.
The report also comes a day after a surprising announcement that Disney will be teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new streaming service that will combine the three companies’ extensive sports rights into one app, expected to launch this fall.
Disney also announced a new deal with Epic Games on Wednesday to build a new “entertainment universe" based on the blockbuster “Fortnite" game. That deal includes a $1.5 billion investment by Disney for an equity stake in Epic.
The seemingly disparate events have a common thread: Disney is facing existential challenges that have hurt its media empire, crushed its earnings and upset shareholders. The rise of streaming is sinking the once-lucrative cable-TV businesses of Disney and its peers, while the theatrical movie business still hasn’t fully recovered from its pandemic-induced closures.
Disney’s pretax margin was 5.4% in its latest fiscal year that ended in September, compared with an average of nearly 25% for the five years before the pandemic. And its stock price had sunk 11% over the 12 months before Wednesday’s report while the Dow and S&P 500 gained 13% and 20%, respectively, in that time.
Disney’s strong results for the December quarter don’t fully end those problems. But they do show a company on the right path, and in less need of outside intervention.
Most notable was the sharp reduction in streaming red ink; operating losses of $138 million for the company’s direct-to-consumer segment were about a third of what analysts had expected and were a vast improvement from the nearly $1 billion in losses for the same period the previous year.
Another lift came from domestic parks, which saw revenue rise 4% year-over-year to $6.3 billion compared with consensus estimates from Visible Alpha that had projected no growth for that key segment.
Disney’s total segment operating income jumped 27% year-over-year to $3.9 billion—beating Wall Street’s consensus target by nearly 13%. The company also boosted its recently restored dividend by 50% and announced a $3 billion stock buyback.
Not surprisingly, Disney’s stock price jumped 6% in after-hours trading following Wednesday’s results and conference call. That should help Iger make his case to shareholders, as Disney’s underperforming stock has been a key issue for activists.
But media peers such as Warner, Paramount and Fox face the same core challenge of shrinking cable-TV businesses—and their stocks have performed even worse than Disney’s since Iger returned to Disney’s CEO role in November 2022.
Disney’s results still had plenty of weak spots; the company’s linear networks revenue fell more than 12% year-over-year—nearly double the rate of decline from a year ago. And the weaker movie market, plus some recent misfires with its own films, caused Disney’s theatrical distribution revenue to sink 78% year-over-year to $251 million for the December quarter.
But the new team-up with Warner and Fox to create what will effectively be a sports superapp shows Disney and Iger are willing to think outside the box. The transition to streaming has made a mess of sports viewing options, with various leagues and games spread across several streamers that even the most devout fans are hard-pressed to follow.
While many questions remain on the key details—including price—analysts roundly cheered the move. Peter Supino of Wolfe Research estimates the new service “will immediately provide access to roughly half of sports currently on television in the U.S."
Disney’s streaming business also will be helped by a crackdown on password sharing coming later this year—and possibly even by a deal announced by Iger Wednesday to put the blockbuster Taylor Swift concert film “The Eras Tour" on Disney+ exclusively next month.
That movie racked up nearly $181 million in domestic box office alone for an artist who also seems able to boost NFL viewership simply by being in a skybox.
Even Taylor Swift can’t solve all of Disney’s challenges. But, faced with restive activists who have so far offered little in the way of specific alternatives, a bit of glitz could give Iger and his board the shine they need.