Disney’s streaming strategy, theme park outlook face investor scrutiny

Marvel recently announced a slate of more than a dozen new superhero films and shows, but there are signs the public may be growing weary of caped crime-fighters and supervillains. The polling company Morning Consult reported last week that the share of U.S. adults who enjoy superhero movies fell to 59% in July from 64% in November.Popular Disney+ series like “The Mandalorian" and “WandaVision" helped create hype for related movie titles, but analysts say there is a danger of leaving box office receipts on the table if the company focuses too much on streaming. Between now and late 2023, when the next Star Wars feature film is expected to debut, Disney+ has signaled it will release at least six seasons of Star Wars-themed streaming series.

