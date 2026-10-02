Disney’s Walden Says She Would Be Interested in Buying ‘Bluey’

(Bloomberg) -- Dana Walden, the president and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Co., said she “would offer a lot of money,” to Joe Brumm, the creator of the company’s popular Bluey TV series, if the opportunity ever arose to buy the intellectual property.

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The preschool children’s program is among the most watched series in the US. Bluey characters and merchandise appear at Disney theme parks, but the company doesn’t own the show, which is produced by the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Disney has a Bluey movie coming out next year, but Brumm took a break from creating new shows to work on the film.

“We have a great relationship with the BBC,” Walden said Thursday at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles. “We have been able to make great sense of this partnership, and Joe Brumm, who I would offer a lot of money to. He’s extraordinary and I will not let him get further off the Disney lot than he is currently.”

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Walden was appointed to her current role in February and assumed the position in March, on the same day Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro succeeded Bob Iger. Disney’s sprawling entertainment business, which includes its fabled film studio and the streaming unit that includes the flagship Disney service, reports into Walden.

Walden joined Disney in 2019 as part of the company’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, where she had been CEO of the Fox Television Group.

The entertainment division, Disney’s largest by revenue, delivered $42.5 billion in sales in fiscal 2025 and $4.67 billion in operating income. In September, Disney announced it was raising prices on several of its streaming subscriptions in the US for the sixth time in as many years, in a move designed to boost earnings at a division that’s crucial to the company’s future.

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Disney operates the Disney , Hulu and ESPN streaming services. The company offers the three services for a bundled price and integrates programming. Moving them all into one service is “complicated” Walden said.

On a conference call with investors in August, Disney management said that Disney will evolve into a home for merchandise, games and experiences alongside films and TV shows, starting in the spring of 2027.

“That’s the integration of our businesses, making everything work in a connected way,” Walden said. “I think over the next five years you will see Disney become the digital experience for the Walt Disney company and it will be highly complimentary to our physical experiences and demand will be created for each by each of them.”

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(Updates with Walden comments at Bloomberg Screentime in third paragraph.)

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