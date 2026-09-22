Distressed Software Firm Symplr to Get Injection From Private Equity Backers

Private equity backers to Symplr Software have agreed to inject the firm with around $175 million of preferred equity as part of a revamp that creates multiple debt securities and extends the timeline for repayment.

The healthcare software provider, backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Charlesbank Capital Partners, has agreed to terms with various creditor groups, and will seek broader support of the plan, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to identified discussing a private matter.

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Under the deal, Clearlake and Charlesbank have agreed to defer interest payments on the new junior-ranking paper to conserve cash.

Separately, second-lien lenders, including Ares Capital Corp., plan to provide $103.5 million of fresh money, which will be structured as a first-out second-lien loan, they said. That loan, which ranks ahead of other second-lien debt, will be open to all junior-ranking lenders.

Representatives for Clearlake, Charlesbank and Ares declined to comment while messages left with Symplr were not returned.

A deal for Symplr follows months of talks with lenders over the makeup of its debt, which continues to trade at distressed levels since concerns over artificial intelligence’s growth hit scores of software companies earlier this year.

Read Earlier: Software Firm Symplr in Talks With Lenders as Loan Values Plunge

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Symplr’s loans were one of the biggest markdowns by Ares’ private credit fund in the first quarter, while Moody’s Ratings in July downgraded the company and its loans deeper into junk due to the increased likelihood of a restructuring.

Existing second-lien lenders will also receive a coupon bump of 100 basis points. The loan would carry a mix of cash and payment-in-kind interest, the people said.

Lenders to the first-lien term loan due in 2027 will also see a 100-basis-point coupon bump in exchange for agreeing to lengthen the maturity by three years. The documents governing the loans will include tighter lender protections.

Investors who don’t participate in the exchange will see their debt fall to the bottom of Symplr’s capital structure and lose creditor safeguards known as covenants.

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Symplr’s roughly $1.2 billion first-lien term loan was recently quoted at 71.4 cents on the dollar, down from around 78 cents on March 4 and as much as 86.5 cents on Jan. 5, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its nearly $290 million second-lien term loan due in 2028 was quoted at 70 cents.

Symplr is housed in a so-called continuation vehicle, which holds just the one asset, according to a press release from 2022.

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