District by Zomato focused on acquiring users, pilots in the ‘going out’ business
Soumya Gupta 6 min read 19 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
While Zomato transposed its old dining out business as is in its newest app District, the company is running experiments such as offline shopping coupons and salon deals along with tentpole concerts and events to acquire new customers, CEO Rahul Ganjoo said.
Mumbai: Eternal is not fussed about margins in its newest, most experimental “going out" division, District by Zomato, and is instead looking for product-market fit on some of its new experiments, such as ‘Stores’, District’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Ganjoo told Mint in an interview.
