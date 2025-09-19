“We are consistently seeing that the quality of users we are getting from Zomato and Blinkit is higher," Ganjoo said. “The AOV [average order value] is higher for those customers, retention, and the 7-day activation rates are also higher." However, he declined to give details on these metrics. “The top of the funnel is huge for us on Zomato and Blinkit; we are getting to be in front of them even if it’s just for awareness." For now, though, Ganjoo says, one of District’s big aims is to ensure a customer who downloads the app for a big event like comedian Kevin Hart’s show or the Rolling Loud India concert does not delete the app once the show is over.