Home / Companies / Diversey to be acquired by platinum equity’s Solenis in $4.6 Billion deal
Back

Diversey Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday said it is once again going private, striking a deal to be acquired by a portfolio company of private-equity firm Platinum Equity in all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $4.6 billion.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout