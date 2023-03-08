Diversey to be acquired by platinum equity’s Solenis in $4.6 Billion deal1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:08 PM IST
- Diversey shareholders other than those affiliated with private-equity firm Bain Capital would receive $8.40 a share in cash in the deal
Diversey Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday said it is once again going private, striking a deal to be acquired by a portfolio company of private-equity firm Platinum Equity in all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $4.6 billion.
