Diversey to be acquired by platinum equity’s Solenis in $4.6 Billion deal
- Diversey shareholders other than those affiliated with private-equity firm Bain Capital would receive $8.40 a share in cash in the deal
Diversey Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday said it is once again going private, striking a deal to be acquired by a portfolio company of private-equity firm Platinum Equity in all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of roughly $4.6 billion.
Under the agreement, Diversey shareholders other than those affiliated with private-equity firm Bain Capital would receive $8.40 a share in cash, a 41% premium to Tuesday’s closing price of $5.95 for the Fort Mill, S.C., hygiene and cleaning company.
Diversey said Bain, which acquired the company from Sealed Air Corp. for about $3.2 billion in 2017 and took it public in 2021, will contribute more than half its remaining 73% stake into Platinum portfolio company Solenis at an implied value of $7.84 per Diversey share and sell its remaining holdings to Solenis for cash at the same price.
Diversey said the deal is slated to close in the second half of the year.
Platinum acquired specialty chemicals producer Solenis from Clayton Dubilier & Rice and BASF SE in 2021 and merged it with portfolio company Sigura Water for a total combined transaction value of about $6.5 billion.
Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com