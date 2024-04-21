Diversity goals are disappearing from companies’ annual reports
Ben Glickman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Apr 2024, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryDozens of firms change what and how they report on their diversity initiatives as DEI programs come under legal and political threat.
Spending $1.2 billion with diverse businesses. Doubling Black and Latino leadership. Increasing recruitment from historically Black colleges and universities.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less