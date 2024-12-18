Companies
Companies ramp up diversity hiring in campus placements to woo investors, impress public
SummaryIndian companies are ramping up diversity hiring, especially for women and differently abled candidates in engineering roles. Placement officers report a significant increase in offers for the batch of 2025, enhancing corporate governance and appealing to investors.
Companies in India are increasing diversity hiring for roles ranging from software development to mechanical engineering as they try to come across to investors and the public as forward-thinking entities with good corporate governance norms.
