As holiday season is around the corner with the festival of Diwali coming up, many people are preparing to travel to see their family or explore new places. To ensure affordable travel, people always looking for deals on airline, rail, bus, and hotel reservations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, as part of the Travel Carnival Sale, Paytm owned by One97 Communications Limited (OCL) has come up with multiple offers on travel booking which began on 27 October. Notably, the offer is valid till 5 November.

For those who are planning a get away on a budget there is a 15% instant discount on domestic flights and 10% off on international flights during the period offered by the Carnival Sale including major airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Akasa. Explorers can schedule their holidays with friends and family with these exclusive sale offers valid only on booking made only the above mentioned days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank offers are also available that are valid on ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank along with zero convenience fees. Special discounted fares are available for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel.

Also read: Zomato, Paytm to Rategain: Why new age internet stocks are rising — explained

In case of train bookings, Paytm is offering zero payment gateway charges on UPI. The platform also enables users to check the train status live and PNR status on the Paytm app enabling them to travel at ease. With the launch of ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’, customers can confirm a seat while booking a train ticket so as to not get waitlisted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case of bus bookings, customers can also avail 20% instant discount on bus bookings using the promo code 'CRAZYSALE' and save up to 20% on selected bus operators.

Moreover, Paytm is offering ‘Best Price Guarantee’ on air tickets that will be the lowest price offered to customers. If a lower price on any other platform is found the platform will provide 2X refund. The platform offers best price across 2,500 bus operators. Moreover, the platform also offers live bus tracking facility.

In case of cancellation, customers can avail free cancellation on bookings of flight, train and bus tickets with a 100% refund on the source account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

