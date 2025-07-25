DLF sells all 416 homes for over ₹2,300 crore in new Mumbai project Westpark

Bengaluru: DLF has sold out all apartments in a project in Mumbai for over ₹2,300 crore, marking a successful return to the real estate market in India’s financial capital.

DLF Home Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of DLF Ltd, India's most valued real estate company, said it sold all 416 units, including apartments and penthouses, in the first phase of The Westpark project in suburban Mumbai's Andheri (west) locality. The sale kicked off last week.

Although DLF launched the project with two 37-storey towers initially, high demand prompted it to add two more towers. DLF is developing the project with New Delhi-based Trident Realty.

The developer sold the entire inventory within a week at an average price of ₹42,500 per square foot. Non-resident Indians accounted for about 20% of the sales. Three of the five penthouses were sold for ₹35 crore each, at about ₹70,000 per sq. ft.

“Mumbai projects usually sell at a staggered pace. We are overwhelmed by the demand for our project and the sales,” Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, told Mint in an interview. “The Mumbai launch was important for DLF, and this gives us confidence to do more in the city.”

The Westpark project marks DLF's return to Mumbai after exiting the property market there many years ago due to a sector slowdown.

“Mumbai is a key part of our national growth strategy. In Mumbai, customers liked the product offering including the amenities, followed by the brand value. Given the way we have entered the Mumbai market, we are here to stay,” Ohri added.

The Mumbai project follows similar swift sales in Gurugram – DLF Privana West and Privana South, which collectively raked in ₹12,800 crore last year, and its super-luxury project The Dahlias, which clocked about ₹13,744 crore of sales bookings in FY25.

Goa next The next big project from the DLF stable will be in Goa, in the current July-September quarter. The second phase of The Dahlias in Gurugram will be launched in the January-March quarter, Ohri said.

DLF was the second highest-selling developer in FY25, after Godrej Properties Ltd. The company reported record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25, up 44% from ₹14,778 crore the previous year. It has projected sales of ₹20,000-22,000 crore in FY26, banking on a pipeline that includes the next phase of The Dahlias, and the Mumbai and Goa launches.

DLF has already achieved about half of its targeted sales for FY26 in the June-ended quarter. The company clocked ₹11,000 crore from bookings in Privana North, having sold the entire project inventory within a week of launch, it said in June.