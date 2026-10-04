DLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr

Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.
The project has achieved sales of ₹1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.