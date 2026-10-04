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DLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read4 Oct 2026, 05:42 PM IST
A rendered image of DLF Ltd’s upcoming senior living project ‘The Aureva’ in Gurugram.
A rendered image of DLF Ltd’s upcoming senior living project ‘The Aureva’ in Gurugram.
Summary

Average ticket size of an apartment at The Aureva is 11.5 crore, at 28,000 per sq ft. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

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Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.

Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.

The project has achieved sales of 1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

The project has achieved sales of 1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

Average ticket size of an apartment is 11.5 crore, at 28,000 per sq. ft. The project was sold out in a matter of days after DLF held a channel partner introduction meeting on 25 September

“We were surprised by the response to the project. We got 406 confirmed EOIs (expressions of interest) within the first 48 hours. The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community,” Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd told Mint.

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

The project's sales are significant for DLF, which has set a sales target of 20,000 crore for FY27. This is the developer's first residential project launch this year. It has lined up launches worth around 20,000 crore this year across Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa.

Large pipeline

DLF has project launches lined up in the coming quarters including the second phase of its Mumbai project and a luxury project in Gurugram.

“Around 65% of the buyers in The Aureva are from NCR (National Capital Region) and over 20% are NRIs. The rest is from other cities in India and outside. Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment,” Ohri added.

The project will have a luxury clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion, meditation centre, library, banquet space among other features. It will also have a professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support.

DLF's new sales bookings in the April-June quarter, in the absence of fresh project launches, stood at 657 crore, down 94.25% from 11,425 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue from operations fell 52.8% to 1,280.34 crore from 2,716.70 crore a year earlier, while net profit rose 3.9% to 794 crore.

India's 60+ population is estimated at 166.9 million in 2026, projected to reach approximately 347 million by 2050. Organized senior living supply has grown at 14.2% annually since 2024, yet penetration remains at just 1.5%, while assisted living accounts for less than 10% of organized stock, as per a report released by The Association of Senior Living India in September.

Also Read | Inside the costs and choices of renting in senior living communities
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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr

DLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read4 Oct 2026, 05:42 PM IST
A rendered image of DLF Ltd’s upcoming senior living project ‘The Aureva’ in Gurugram.
A rendered image of DLF Ltd’s upcoming senior living project ‘The Aureva’ in Gurugram.
Summary

Average ticket size of an apartment at The Aureva is 11.5 crore, at 28,000 per sq ft. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

Gift this article

Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.

Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.

The project has achieved sales of 1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

The project has achieved sales of 1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

Average ticket size of an apartment is 11.5 crore, at 28,000 per sq. ft. The project was sold out in a matter of days after DLF held a channel partner introduction meeting on 25 September

“We were surprised by the response to the project. We got 406 confirmed EOIs (expressions of interest) within the first 48 hours. The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community,” Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd told Mint.

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

The project's sales are significant for DLF, which has set a sales target of 20,000 crore for FY27. This is the developer's first residential project launch this year. It has lined up launches worth around 20,000 crore this year across Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa.

Large pipeline

DLF has project launches lined up in the coming quarters including the second phase of its Mumbai project and a luxury project in Gurugram.

“Around 65% of the buyers in The Aureva are from NCR (National Capital Region) and over 20% are NRIs. The rest is from other cities in India and outside. Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment,” Ohri added.

The project will have a luxury clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion, meditation centre, library, banquet space among other features. It will also have a professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support.

DLF's new sales bookings in the April-June quarter, in the absence of fresh project launches, stood at 657 crore, down 94.25% from 11,425 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue from operations fell 52.8% to 1,280.34 crore from 2,716.70 crore a year earlier, while net profit rose 3.9% to 794 crore.

India's 60+ population is estimated at 166.9 million in 2026, projected to reach approximately 347 million by 2050. Organized senior living supply has grown at 14.2% annually since 2024, yet penetration remains at just 1.5%, while assisted living accounts for less than 10% of organized stock, as per a report released by The Association of Senior Living India in September.

Also Read | Inside the costs and choices of renting in senior living communities
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr
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