DLF sells out maiden senior living project Aureva in Gurugram for ₹1,985 cr

Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.
Bengaluru: Real estate major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has fully sold out its project named The Aureva in Gurugram's Sector 63, marking its entry into the retirement living segment.
The project has achieved sales of ₹1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.
The project has achieved sales of ₹1985 crore, underscoring strong demand for luxury retirement living communities. Spread across 4.17 acres, the project comprises 172, four-bedroom residences with a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq. ft. It will be developed as a standalone tower rising ground-plus-45 floors. The residences will have dedicated staff dormitories and private decks. Each residence is complemented by three parking spaces and access to a suite of wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.
Average ticket size of an apartment is ₹11.5 crore, at ₹28,000 per sq. ft. The project was sold out in a matter of days after DLF held a channel partner introduction meeting on 25 September
“We were surprised by the response to the project. We got 406 confirmed EOIs (expressions of interest) within the first 48 hours. The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community,” Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd told Mint.
The project's sales are significant for DLF, which has set a sales target of ₹20,000 crore for FY27. This is the developer's first residential project launch this year. It has lined up launches worth around ₹20,000 crore this year across Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa.
Large pipeline
DLF has project launches lined up in the coming quarters including the second phase of its Mumbai project and a luxury project in Gurugram.
“Around 65% of the buyers in The Aureva are from NCR (National Capital Region) and over 20% are NRIs. The rest is from other cities in India and outside. Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment,” Ohri added.
The project will have a luxury clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion, meditation centre, library, banquet space among other features. It will also have a professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support.
DLF's new sales bookings in the April-June quarter, in the absence of fresh project launches, stood at ₹657 crore, down 94.25% from ₹11,425 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter.
Q1 revenue from operations fell 52.8% to ₹1,280.34 crore from ₹2,716.70 crore a year earlier, while net profit rose 3.9% to ₹794 crore.
India's 60+ population is estimated at 166.9 million in 2026, projected to reach approximately 347 million by 2050. Organized senior living supply has grown at 14.2% annually since 2024, yet penetration remains at just 1.5%, while assisted living accounts for less than 10% of organized stock, as per a report released by The Association of Senior Living India in September.