DMart eyes higher margins via private labels as quick commerce grows
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
DMart is aggressively expanding its private label portfolio into home and personal care categories to boost margins and counter competition from quick commerce players.
Bengaluru:Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the DMart retail chain, is expanding its private label portfolio beyond food staples and packaged groceries into home and personal care (HPC) categories, as it looks to improve margins amid rising quick commerce competition and sluggish consumer spending.
